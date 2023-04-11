Cyber Security Specialist

As the PENETRATION TESTER/ CYBER SECURITY SPECIALIST, you will play the vital role developing world class cyber security capabilities and providing security assurance on all applications, infrastructure, and network related assessments.

Additionally, you will take ownership of the full security assessment lifecycle, provide security assurances, conduct security reviews, compile and deliver penetration test reports. Essentially you will be a subject matter expert on technical security standards & policies and engagement with the cyber security team. As part of the role, you will provide cyber security guidance and translate cyber security requirements into application and infrastructure design elements.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Relevant tertiary qualification: BSc, BEng, BCom

Security qualifications are essential – Offensive Security / Ethical Hacking Training (OSWE, OSEP, CISSP, CEH, CISM, CCSP, GCIH or CIPP)

At least 3 years in cyber security testing

Strong knowledge in Cyber Security Threat modelling and Attack-path mapping

Strong knowledge conducting and participating in Red-Team/Purple teaming exercises.

Proficient in scripting with at least 1 scripting language (Python, Bash, PowerShell, Java)

Solid understanding of system architectures and platforms (Windows, Unix, Linux, or RedHat)

Experience with manual and automated security testing of infrastructure, network, and web applications

Knowledge of TTP’s/MITRE Attack Framework will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Penetration testing

Offensive Security

Ethical Hacking

OSWE

OSEP

CISSP

CEH

CISM

CCSP

GCIH

CIPP

Cyber Security Threat modelling

About The Employer:

This is one of South Africa’s leading & fastest growing retail bank who have shaped the way as a leading technology and digitally driven financial services company.

