Data Architect (Cash Management) (CH891b)

Apr 11, 2023

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Architect for their Cash Management (Supply chain) stream.

Purpose Statement

  • To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.
  • To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.

Experience

Minimum:

  • 4+ years proven experience within management information systems, implementation and design using existing data patterns
  • 4+ years experience in system analysis and creating new data patterns
  • The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture
  • Experience in data architecture, analysis, integration design and modelling
  • Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration

Qualifications

Minimum:

  • Grade 12 – National Certification
  • Diploma in Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Ideal:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Management Information Systems
  • Certification in Data Management (DAMA)
  • Certification in Data Management Book of Knowledge (DMBOK2)

Knowledge

Minimum:Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle
  • Data Architecture, Data integration design and data modelling
  • Dimensional modelling
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Data development process
  • Financial systems and procedures
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Data Standards and governance

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Communications Skills

General:

  • Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • AWS
  • Data Engineering
  • Data Modeling
  • Data Warehousing
  • Dimensional Modelling
  • Software

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *