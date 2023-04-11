Data Scientist (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop and manage complex data sets essential for analytical purposes.

Automate data extraction, transformation, and loading processes using innovative solutions.

Create software tools, scripts, and other solutions to enhance data management.

Understand key performance indicators (KPIs) for the business and translate them into reporting requirements.

Monitor, assist, and engineer solutions to troubleshoot data issues identified by the service desk.

Identify areas for improvement in design and implementation of data management solutions.

Keep abreast of the latest technology trends and recommend innovative ways to apply them to the business in a value-driven manner.

Provide technical estimates of the level of effort required for client change orders and prospect proposals.

Analyse and determine automation scripts and processes to improve problem avoidance and early detection of incidents and problems.

Implement repeatable data warehouse solutions for specific clients, leveraging the platform where possible and enhancing it when necessary.

Develop data models, ETL processing, data matching and hygiene business rules, data auditing, profiling, and reporting.

Collaborate with Data Scientists, Architects, and business teams to improve data models that feed business intelligence tools, increase data accessibility, and foster educated decision making across the organisation.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or similar degree required

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Over 3 years’ of experience in creating business intelligence solutions and industry experience in report development, data science, business analytics, business intelligence, or comparable data engineering roles.

More than 5 years’ experience in the following:

SQL experience with the ability to write complex, highly optimised queries across large volumes of data.



Solid Python programming skills to cleanse, manipulate, and present data, particularly using Pandas and Numpy, and expert experience with scripting technologies (Python, R, JS, etc.).

Strong background in ETL processing, data warehouse model design and implementation, and extensive exposure to and direct SQL-centric project work.

Proficient in Azure and AWS services, including but not limited to S3, EC2, Data Pipeline, Lambda, CloudFormation, EventBridge, SNS, SQS, and Athena.

Solid knowledge of enterprise data modelling and architecture, and the ability to quickly analyse, access, and improve DBA operations.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with an emphasis on understanding the relationship of technical problems with business solutions/issues.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to quickly grasp and develop an expert knowledge of the organisation’s business, industry, and applications.

Experience with a modern BI/Data Visualization Platform such as Domo, Looker, Mode, Sisense, etc.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineering

BI Solutions

Report Development

