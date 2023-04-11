Developer – Java (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate in the delivery of software and services solutions that enable clients to boost revenue, enhance customer relationships, and leverage opportunities in a rapidly evolving market.

Participate in the development of application systems beyond just Web and Mobile applications.

Utilise complex SQL queries to achieve project objectives.

Work closely with end-users to define requirements and produce comprehensive technical documentation.

Demonstrate an understanding of the entire development process, from specifications to documentation and quality assurance.

Acquire new programming languages with assistance while conducting both unit and system testing.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with a Computer Science major

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Possess over 5 years of experience in commercial software development.

Skilled in Java programming language and have extensive experience in using it for various projects.

Proficient in Core Java, particularly with a deep understanding of Java version 0.8.

Well-versed in using the Spring Boot framework to develop efficient and effective software solutions.

A passionate software developer who takes pride in producing high-quality code that meets the client’s needs and specifications.

Work Location / Type:

You can work from home or go into their offices.

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Java 0.8

Agile

