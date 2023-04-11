Developer – JavaScript / Angular at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

This global technology organisation focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects. A very secure and highly successful organisation who prefers hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability. As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Role Responsibilities:

Supporting existing / developing new functionality and components.

Understanding existing product and domain elements.

Working with BA’s to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactoring / improving the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable.

Following / developing product software development processes and standards.

Evaluating / improving application performance and high availability features.

Creating unit / integrated system tests.

Creating technical documentation.

Root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Building / deploying the system on an application server.

Creating / executing functional test scenarios.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer / Engineering Sciences

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ experience as a developer in a software development environment.

2 – 3 years’ experience in integration development in a software development environment.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, React, etc.).

Strong knowledge of MQ Message and IBM MQSeries development toolsets is essential.

Good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques.

Understanding / experience in the following:

Implementing Object Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts.



Performing systems analysis.



Message formats & protocols.



Incorporating best practices and patterns in defining integration designs.



Integrating applications using integration middleware.



Implementing SOA.



Implementing XML technologies.

Delivery / creation of key integration artefacts.

Inclusive of XSD, schemas, mapping documents, logical integration designs, etc.

Experience of the following technologies and toolsets:

IBM WebSphere MQ (WMQ).



IBM Integration Bus (IIB) / IBM AppConnect (ACE).



IBM Message File Transfer (MFT).

Ability to deliver production quality software.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

Visual Studio.



SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards.



SOAP/REST Services.

Job ID:

J103967

