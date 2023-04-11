Developer .Net at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate with customer support and product management to implement high-quality code changes.

Develop and implement maintainable and testable code designs.

Communicate design and technical/functional solutions in written and verbal formats.

Manage product design, development, and implementation, leveraging previous work experience.

Guide intermediate developers in their work as a mentor.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with a Computer Science major

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Possess at least 5 years of commercial experience in software development.

Demonstrate a minimum of 5 years of experience in VB/C#.Net.

Proficient in utilising Continuous Integration (CI) tools, such as Hudson or Jenkins.

Knowledgeable and experienced in Agile software development methodologies, ensuring Agile practices are followed for efficient development.

Work Location / Type:

You can work from home or go into their offices.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

C#

.Net

