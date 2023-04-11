ESG Analyst

Are you passionate about responsible and sustainable investing? Do you have expertise in climate risk analysis and frameworks? Are you looking for an opportunity to make a meaningful impact and be a leader in the investment industry? If so, we have an exciting position for you!

Key Responsibilities:

Enhancing Responsible and Sustainable Investment Capabilities: You will assist in integrating non-financial analysis into our investment process, maintaining fund and client impact reporting, and providing technical expertise on climate risk analysis and frameworks.

Impact Management and Reporting: You will engage with investee companies and fund partners to measure, report, and maximize the positive impact of our investments.

Stewardship and Non-Financial Reporting: You will report to clients on the integration of their portfolios, including client stewardship, non-financial (ESG) reporting, and proxy voting reporting.

Thought Leadership and Representation: You will stay up-to-date with new developments, contribute to investment papers, and participate in credit and investment-related committees and meetings.

Client Queries and Support: You will assist with client queries, questionnaires, and surveys relating to responsible investing, providing expert guidance and support.

Desired Skills:

Fundamental Analysis

Analytical Skills

Risk Analytics

Market Risk

Macros

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Stock Broking / Asset Management

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Our client manages assets across the full range of interest bearing and developmental investments and has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards since inception and has developed one of the largest and most experienced teams of investment professionals in the Investment and fixed interest space

Learn more/Apply for this position