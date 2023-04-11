Frogfoot Networks appoints new CEO

Licensed open-access fibre network provider Frogfoot Networks has appointed Shane Chorley as its new CEO, from 1 April 2023.

Chorley is taking over from company founder Abraham van der Merwe, who has led it since inception.

Van der Merwe now takes up the position of chief strategy officer at Vivica Group, of which Frogfoot is a wholly-owned subsidiary, where he is responsible for the group’s corporate development, strategy formulation and execution across the group.

Chorley was instrumental in acquiring Frogfoot in 2015, He joined the company in 2016 to lead its sales and marketing where he helped build Frogfoot into one of the largest fibre operators in South Africa providing services to more than 190 wholesale providers, 13 000 businesses and 135 000 residential customers. Before joining Frogfoot, he served in various leadership roles in Vox Telecommunications, another Vivica group subsidiary, since 1999.

Van der Merwe comments: “It is a very emotional decision for me to relinquish control of this very special company I have built over more than two decades, but I cannot think of a more deserving person to lead Frogfoot than Shane Chorley. He has been by my side since the beginning of our journey to become a leading Open Access fibre operator in South Africa. His fingerprints are all over Frogfoot and he has gradually taken over more and more of my responsibilities over the past few years as my focus shifted to supporting other group companies and expanding the group into other markets.”