ICT Project Manager

Apr 11, 2023

To manage and monitor all installed ICT systems and infrastructure.
KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS

  • To build, manage and monitor Infrastructure and Operations services, and cloud based services within the ICT engineering environment
  • To manage incidents and ticket request within ICT engineering environment
  • To manage and mitigate ICT risks
  • To ensure process and system improvement within ICT engineering environment
  • To update and maintain Support Procedures within the ICT engineering environment
  • To manage stakeholder relations and client service within ICT

REQUIREMENTS

  • A current Microsoft and/or Linux qualification

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent

  • At least 3 years’ experience in an IT operations environment
  • 5 years experience in an IT Operations environment
  • Network infrastructure, Intel based servers and Microsoft Back-office applications
  • Strong understanding of high availability and load balancing across different technologies
  • Windows Server 2008 R2 – Windows server 2019
  • Strong understanding of cloud-based services and infrastructure

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: R40,000.00 per month

Education:

  • Bachelors (Preferred)

Experience:

  • ICT Project management: 4 years (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

  • Good communication skills
  • team player

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

