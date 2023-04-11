ICT Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

To manage and monitor all installed ICT systems and infrastructure.

KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS

To build, manage and monitor Infrastructure and Operations services, and cloud based services within the ICT engineering environment

To manage incidents and ticket request within ICT engineering environment

To manage and mitigate ICT risks

To ensure process and system improvement within ICT engineering environment

To update and maintain Support Procedures within the ICT engineering environment

To manage stakeholder relations and client service within ICT

REQUIREMENTS

A current Microsoft and/or Linux qualification

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent

At least 3 years’ experience in an IT operations environment

5 years experience in an IT Operations environment

Network infrastructure, Intel based servers and Microsoft Back-office applications

Strong understanding of high availability and load balancing across different technologies

Windows Server 2008 R2 – Windows server 2019

Strong understanding of cloud-based services and infrastructure

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: R40,000.00 per month

Education:

Bachelors (Preferred)

Experience:

ICT Project management: 4 years (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

team player

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

