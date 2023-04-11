ICT Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

To manage and monitor all installed ICT systems and infrastructure.
KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS
- To build, manage and monitor Infrastructure and Operations services, and cloud based services within the ICT engineering environment
- To manage incidents and ticket request within ICT engineering environment
- To manage and mitigate ICT risks
- To ensure process and system improvement within ICT engineering environment
- To update and maintain Support Procedures within the ICT engineering environment
- To manage stakeholder relations and client service within ICT
REQUIREMENTS
- A current Microsoft and/or Linux qualification
Degree in Information Systems or equivalent
- At least 3 years’ experience in an IT operations environment
- 5 years experience in an IT Operations environment
- Network infrastructure, Intel based servers and Microsoft Back-office applications
- Strong understanding of high availability and load balancing across different technologies
- Windows Server 2008 R2 – Windows server 2019
- Strong understanding of cloud-based services and infrastructure
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Salary: R40,000.00 per month
Education:
- Bachelors (Preferred)
Experience:
- ICT Project management: 4 years (Preferred)
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills
- team player
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree