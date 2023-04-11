Industrial Lighting Technical Specialist at Dawning Truth – Gauteng Bedfordview

Industrial Lighting Technical Specialist

Top Industrial Lighting Distribution firm seeks Industrial Lighting Technical Specialist.

The main goal of the Industrial Lighting Technical Specialist is to provide technical expertise to clients and internal stakeholders in the design, installation, and maintenance of industrial lighting systems..

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all

3 years Industrial Lighting Systems

3 years Experience with lighting technology and products

3 years Project management experience

3 years Technical pre-sales experience

Results Orientated

Technical Personality

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Industrial Lighting Distribution sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Provide technical support to sales team during pre-sales and post-sales activities, including product selection, design, and installation.

Conduct site visits to assess lighting needs, recommend lighting solutions, and provide technical expertise.

Manage and oversee projects from start to finish, including coordinating with internal teams and external contractors to ensure successful project completion.

Stay up-to-date on the latest lighting technologies and trends, and recommend new products and solutions to clients and internal stakeholders.

Provide training and technical support to internal teams and clients on industrial lighting systems.

Key Job Deliverables:

Design and implement customized industrial lighting solutions for clients that meet their needs and are financially viable.

Manage projects from start to finish, ensuring timely and successful completion.

Provide technical support and training to internal teams and clients on industrial lighting systems.

Qualifications & Background work experience:

Electrician or Electrical Engineering related qualification

Industrial Lighting systems specification, configuration, installation and maintenance

Experience with lighting technology and products, such as LED lighting, light sensors, and lighting controls.

Demonstrated project management experience, with a track record of successful project delivery on time and within budget.

Technical pre-sales experience, including providing technical support to sales teams and clients.

Advantageous: Knowledge of energy efficiency and sustainability practices in lighting design and implementation.

Personality Summary:

High Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

Moderate Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

Adv: Moderate Expressive – People person, charming, persuasive.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Industry leader

You can make your mark here

Reports to: CEO

Location: Bedfordview, Johannesburg

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R480K to R1Mil per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j797

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

