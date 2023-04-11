Integration Developer (D365, C#) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN new applications while enhancing existing ones and analysing project requirements and translating them into specifications and programming deliverables as the next Integration Developer sought by a global provider of cutting-edge Data-driven Solutions. The ideal candidate must have at least 5 years’ work experience in a similar role with expertise in C# .Net, ASP .Net, MVC, Web API, .Net Core, AngularJS, Angular, SQL Server, Oracle (PL/SQL), NoSQL, WCF services, Web Services & several Azure functions. You must also have worked with HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap responsive UI, CI/CD, D365CE integrations, D365 F&O integrations.

DUTIES:

Understand and analyse project requirements and translate it into specifications and programming deliverables.

Work closely with analysts, designers, and clients to enhance existing applications as well as build new applications.

Collaborate with architects, designers, and programmers to design and implement features.

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code.

Complete web development knowledge from layers, database to creating user interfaces.

Handle the multiple projects simultaneously.

REQUIREMENTS:

Expertise in C# .Net, ASP .Net, MVC, Web API, .Net Core, AngularJS, Angular, SQL Server, Oracle (PL/SQL), NoSQL, WCF services, Web Services, Azure functions, Azure service bus, Azure app insights, Azure log analytics, Azure storage account, Azure key vault, Azure app configuration, Azure managed identity, Azure API management, App service plan, Azure SQL, Azure infrastructure automation (Bicep) etc.

Worked on HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap responsive UI, CI/CD, D365CE integrations, D365 F&O integrations.

Expertise in developing SQL query optimization, stored procedures, triggers, Database design.

Worked on Agile methodology.

Good knowledge in Software Development Life Cycle (Agile and Scrum, Waterfall).

Environment: C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core MVC, WCF, Web API, .Net Core, JavaScript, Angular JS, Angular, Web services, Azure functions, Azure service bus, Azure app insights, Azure log analytics, Azure storage account, Azure key vault, Azure app configuration, Azure managed identity, Azure API management, App service plan.

Tools: VS 2019, VS Code, Git, Azure DevOps

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail is essential and all tasks must be carried out to the highest standard.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Integration

Developer

D365

Learn more/Apply for this position