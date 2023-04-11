Intermediate Software Developer at Namocorp

Job brief

We are looking for a passionate Software Engineer to design, develop, implement, and maintain software solutions.

Software Engineer responsibilities include gathering user requirements, defining system functionality, and writing code in various languages, like C#, and JavaScript amongst others. Our ideal candidates are familiar with the software development life cycle (SDLC) from the analysis phase right down to the maintenance phase.

Ultimately, the role of the Software Engineer is to build high-quality, innovative, and fully performing software that complies with coding standards and technical design.

Responsibilities

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

Execute full software development life cycle (SDLC)- Design, develop, modify, implement, and support software components anywhere in the software stack.

Develop flowcharts, layouts, and documentation to identify requirements and solutions- Write well-designed, testable code

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility

Integrate software components into a fully functional software system

Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures

Document and maintain software functionality

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback

Comply with project plans and industry standards

Ensure software is updated with the latest features

Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams

Requirements and skills

Desired Skills:

C#

PHP

.Net

.NET CORE

SQL

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Web Services

Asp.Net

Rest

Azure DevOps

Full Stack

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Namocorp is a leading-edge South African-based Technology and Software company that develops bespoke software solutions. Namocorp was founded with a clear sense of Why – that purpose, cause, or belief that goes beyond the software we develop or the services we offer.

We do IT differently… by disrupting, innovating, and revolutionizing!

We believe in doing everything differently, from how we engage and add value to our customers, and our People, right down to the way we interact with the Environment.

Why Work for Us

We are a young close-knit team, offering an environment that promotes collaboration and innovation. We strive to offer the best working environment to keep our team happy.

Our Culture

We’re casual and we operate with an open-door policy, if you want to talk with anyone on our team, you just go and do it. We focus on things like interesting work and solving challenging problems without having to deal with corporate hang-ups. And we do it all in slops, jeans, and T-shirts.

While we have an existing tech stack to consider, you’ll also be free to suggest any new tool or solution that you want to try out and just run with it, if you can justify it to your teammates.

Our Engineering Processes

We follow Agile development methodologies, so our clients’ experience increased productivity and ensure we deliver significant business value early in the development process. We are Agile enough to follow other methodologies as well as customize a hybrid development methodology suited to our client’s needs

Perks

Flexible hours

Amazing coffee

Free snacks

Casual dress code

Dev-spec

LaptopCentralised location (near Gautrain station)

