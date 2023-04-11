Intermediate Software Developer at Namocorp

Job brief
We are looking for a passionate Software Engineer to design, develop, implement, and maintain software solutions.
Software Engineer responsibilities include gathering user requirements, defining system functionality, and writing code in various languages, like C#, and JavaScript amongst others. Our ideal candidates are familiar with the software development life cycle (SDLC) from the analysis phase right down to the maintenance phase.
Ultimately, the role of the Software Engineer is to build high-quality, innovative, and fully performing software that complies with coding standards and technical design.
Responsibilities
The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
- Execute full software development life cycle (SDLC)- Design, develop, modify, implement, and support software components anywhere in the software stack.
- Develop flowcharts, layouts, and documentation to identify requirements and solutions- Write well-designed, testable code
- Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
- Integrate software components into a fully functional software system
- Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
- Document and maintain software functionality
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
- Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
- Comply with project plans and industry standards
- Ensure software is updated with the latest features
- Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams
Requirements and skills
Desired Skills:
- C#
- PHP
- .Net
- .NET CORE
- SQL
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Web Services
- Asp.Net
- Rest
- Azure DevOps
- Full Stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Namocorp is a leading-edge South African-based Technology and Software company that develops bespoke software solutions. Namocorp was founded with a clear sense of Why – that purpose, cause, or belief that goes beyond the software we develop or the services we offer.
We do IT differently… by disrupting, innovating, and revolutionizing!
We believe in doing everything differently, from how we engage and add value to our customers, and our People, right down to the way we interact with the Environment.
Why Work for Us
We are a young close-knit team, offering an environment that promotes collaboration and innovation. We strive to offer the best working environment to keep our team happy.
Our Culture
We’re casual and we operate with an open-door policy, if you want to talk with anyone on our team, you just go and do it. We focus on things like interesting work and solving challenging problems without having to deal with corporate hang-ups. And we do it all in slops, jeans, and T-shirts.
While we have an existing tech stack to consider, you’ll also be free to suggest any new tool or solution that you want to try out and just run with it, if you can justify it to your teammates.
Our Engineering Processes
We follow Agile development methodologies, so our clients’ experience increased productivity and ensure we deliver significant business value early in the development process. We are Agile enough to follow other methodologies as well as customize a hybrid development methodology suited to our client’s needs
Perks
Flexible hours
Amazing coffee
Free snacks
Casual dress code
Dev-spec
LaptopCentralised location (near Gautrain station)