Intermediate Test Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the IT sector based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ an experienced Intermediate Test Analyst. (Hybrid)



Requirements:

3-5 years’ work experience in Software Testing.

Some experience in design, build, and maintenance of automation suites and experience-based testing.

Strong understanding of Agile (SCRUM, Kanban) development and QA methodologies (advantageous).

Receive constructive feedback and manage stakeholder expectations.

Broad IT domain experience.

Systems: Microsoft Office, Atlassian, JIRA, Confluence.

BA/BSC/Relevant Tertiary qualification.

ISTQB Certification.

Valid code B driver’s license, own transport.

South African Citizen or valid South African work permit

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Analyse designs, documents, and new or modified QA procedures and standards.

Fully understand the functionality offered.

Document software defects using a bug-tracking system and report defects to the development team.

Apply quality principles in the Agile product lifecycle aligned to the company Way of Work.

Assist in the development and implementation of test automation.

Own and facilitate a comprehensive test strategy to ensure that iOS, Android, and web applications meet high-quality standards.

Develop and execute software test plans.

Design and develop automation scripts when needed.

Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies.

Prioritize the tests in the backlog with the delivery team and clients and drive deliverables from beginning to end.

Analyse test results to ensure existing functionality and recommend corrective action.

Execute testing programs across all levels of testing (i.e., unit, system, integration, and regression) by project scope or delivery dates to address areas such as database impacts, software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability.

Prepare and send monthly reports to the product owner. Provide timely information and feedback to management.

Consult with developers in the resolution of problems.

Define the client’s test requirements and discuss changes with the delivery team.

Participate in product design reviews to provide input on functional requirements, product designs, schedules, or potential problems.



