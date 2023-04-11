Jnr Analyst – Centurion – Gauteng Pretoria

Apr 11, 2023

My client is looking for a young and vibrant junior analyst/customer relationship manager that can assist in obtaining, analysing and maintaining new transactions.

  • Evaluate and gather information on business financing transactions

  • Contact and convert new leads

  • Assistance with deal structuring and analysis

  • Build relationships with clients

  • Expand business networks

Minimum Requirements:

  • BCOM or LLB graduate

  • Grade 12

  • Must speak Afrikaans and English

  • One year of relevant commercial/corporate/financing experience

  • Relevant experience in the finance industry

  • Past sales experience

Desired Skills:

