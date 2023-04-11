Jnr Analyst – Centurion

My client is looking for a young and vibrant junior analyst/customer relationship manager that can assist in obtaining, analysing and maintaining new transactions.

Evaluate and gather information on business financing transactions

Contact and convert new leads

Assistance with deal structuring and analysis

Build relationships with clients

Expand business networks

Minimum Requirements:

BCOM or LLB graduate

Grade 12

Must speak Afrikaans and English

One year of relevant commercial/corporate/financing experience

Relevant experience in the finance industry

Past sales experience

Desired Skills:

Strong Analyist

Financial Tranactions

