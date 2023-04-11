Jnr Analyst – Centurion

My client is looking for a young and vibrant junior analyst/customer relationship manager that can assist in obtaining, analysing and maintaining new transactions.
- Evaluate and gather information on business financing transactions
- Contact and convert new leads
- Assistance with deal structuring and analysis
- Build relationships with clients
- Expand business networks
Minimum Requirements:
- BCOM or LLB graduate
- Grade 12
- Must speak Afrikaans and English
- One year of relevant commercial/corporate/financing experience
- Relevant experience in the finance industry
- Past sales experience
Desired Skills:
- Strong Analyist
- Financial Tranactions