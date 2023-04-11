Mobile Developer

- 3+years’ experience in Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (Xamarin iOS, Xamarin Android, PhoneGap).
- Successful deployment of App’s into relevant (mainstream) stores.
- Strong in creating UI using Android SDK, IOS SDK using Xamarin.
- Mobile Product Management (from mobile website though to application UXD and UID).
- 3+ years’ experience in C# Web Design / Development
- Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, XHTML Development skills
- Deep understanding and troubleshooting of JavaScript, Typescript, Node JS, Vue JS
- Experience with .NET framework, SQL 2008 onwards, PHP, MySQL
- Previous work with cross browser compatibility
- Experience working in an agile environment
Desired Skills:
- C#
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- HTML 5
- App store strategy and implementation a major plus
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years