Mobile Developer – Gauteng Woodmead

Apr 11, 2023

  • 3+years’ experience in Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (Xamarin iOS, Xamarin Android, PhoneGap).
  • Successful deployment of App’s into relevant (mainstream) stores.
  • Strong in creating UI using Android SDK, IOS SDK using Xamarin.
  • Mobile Product Management (from mobile website though to application UXD and UID).
  • 3+ years’ experience in C# Web Design / Development
  • Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, XHTML Development skills
  • Deep understanding and troubleshooting of JavaScript, Typescript, Node JS, Vue JS
  • Experience with .NET framework, SQL 2008 onwards, PHP, MySQL
  • Previous work with cross browser compatibility
  • Experience working in an agile environment

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Web Development (HTML5) –
  • ActionScript 2+ –
  • CSS Development –
  • C#
  • Dot Net –
  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • OS App Development (phone and tablet) –
  • Android App Development (phone and tablet) –
  • PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper) –
  • jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery) –
  • PHP and MySQL experience –
  • HTML 5
  • CSS –
  • App store strategy and implementation a major plus

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

