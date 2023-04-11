MS Dynamics F&O Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based provider of Data-Centric Business Solutions seeks a highly skilled MS Dynamic F&O Developer to join a fully remote team. You will be expected to participate in Requirement analysis and providing estimation to client, technical design document preparation, CRM customizations, custom SSRS reports creation and D365 F&O extensions development. You will require work experience with Microsoft D365, F&O, MS Dynamics AX 2009, MS Dynamics AX 2012 X++ and MorphX.

DUTIES:

Requirement analysis and providing estimation to client.

Technical design document preparation, development, and implementation.

Setup the test environment and deployment of changes to staging and production server.

CRM customizations and workflows/plugins creation.

Portal Integration with CRM.

Create different workflow/plugins as per the business needs.

Custom SSRS reports creation.

D365 F&O extensions development.

REQUIREMENTS:

Microsoft D365 and F&O.

MS Dynamics AX 2009, MS Dynamics AX 2012 X++, MorphX.

COMMENTS:

