NEC, Cisco sign Global System Integrator Agreement

NEC and Cisco have signed a Global System Integrator Agreement (GSIA) to expand their partnership in enterprise network solutions worldwide. The agreement underlines NEC’s successful track record as a Cisco Gold Partner over two decades, and its proven engineering ability to provide Cisco products to its global customer base across multiple regions.

NEC XON’s African clients will enjoy the benefits of its intimate relationship with the global company, and the Cisco status.

“NEC’s global status represents a significant time, skills and resource investment,” says Wally Beelders, executive of communications solutions at NEC XON. “Our customers need those deep networking skills and expertise for their enterprise businesses focus. It’s testament to the network increasingly forming the beating heart of digitally aware and transformed operations across markets.”

NEC XON architects, designs and deploys networks for Africa’s leading enterprises. NEC XON delivers solutions for organisations such as multinational African banks and some of South Africa’s major retailers.

Through its access to NEC, NEC XON can provide certified Cisco equipment, skills, consulting, implementation, support and maintenance services, across enterprise networks, security, collaboration, data centre, customer experience and next-generation networks. The African Cisco business will be led by Brian Tarr and Ian Kruger.

“Both Brian and Ian are industry veterans, each with a history of providing trusted advisory services to customers,” says Beelders. “We look forward to being a Cisco powerhouse in Africa with our exceptional team on board.”