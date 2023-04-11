We are searching for an Onsite Desktop Support to provide comprehensive desk-side support to all EOHMS PS Contractual clients within the Operational Service Level Agreement (On-Site)
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
- MCSE
- Soft Skills
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL is advantageous
Experience Required:
- Function-related experience: 3+ Years
- 3+ Years of practical in-service delivery
- Desktop support experience is essential.
- Supervisory responsibilities – Direct reports (If any)
- Generalist
- Other experience: Walking to users and assisting, carrying machines to be setup
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Technical Support
- Performs specialized technical tasks required to support operations (e.g., IT development, research support, skilled trade).
- Requires vocational training or the equivalent experience and may require external certifications
Work environment:
- The work environment; is office-based and warehouse/ plant support
Physical demands:
- The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving
Travel:
- If required travel to support Neave Offices
- Occasional travel to support other branches in PE
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML