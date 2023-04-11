Onsite Desktop support

We are searching for an Onsite Desktop Support to provide comprehensive desk-side support to all EOHMS PS Contractual clients within the Operational Service Level Agreement (On-Site)

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

A+

N+

MCSE

Soft Skills

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL is advantageous

Experience Required:

Function-related experience: 3+ Years

3+ Years of practical in-service delivery

Desktop support experience is essential.

Supervisory responsibilities – Direct reports (If any)

Generalist

Other experience: Walking to users and assisting, carrying machines to be setup

Duties/Responsibilities:

Technical Support

Performs specialized technical tasks required to support operations (e.g., IT development, research support, skilled trade).

Requires vocational training or the equivalent experience and may require external certifications

Work environment:

The work environment; is office-based and warehouse/ plant support

Physical demands:

The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving

Travel:

If required travel to support Neave Offices

Occasional travel to support other branches in PE

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

