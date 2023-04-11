Onsite Desktop support – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Apr 11, 2023

We are searching for an Onsite Desktop Support to provide comprehensive desk-side support to all EOHMS PS Contractual clients within the Operational Service Level Agreement (On-Site)

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • A+

  • N+

  • MCSE

  • Soft Skills

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL is advantageous

Experience Required:

  • Function-related experience: 3+ Years

  • 3+ Years of practical in-service delivery

  • Desktop support experience is essential.

  • Supervisory responsibilities – Direct reports (If any)

  • Generalist

  • Other experience: Walking to users and assisting, carrying machines to be setup

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Technical Support

  • Performs specialized technical tasks required to support operations (e.g., IT development, research support, skilled trade).

  • Requires vocational training or the equivalent experience and may require external certifications

Work environment:

  • The work environment; is office-based and warehouse/ plant support

Physical demands:

  • The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving

Travel:

  • If required travel to support Neave Offices

  • Occasional travel to support other branches in PE

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

