Oracle Developer

A GoldenRule client in the Insurance space is looking for a Junior to Intermediate Oracle developer to join a fast-paced team where there is lots of exposure and room to grow a career in your programming and technical abilities.

Key Technical Competencies:

Data warehousing experience (ETL Development and Data modelling Skills)

Oracle PL/SQL

APEX

Desirable:

Microsoft SQL Server technologies (SSRS and SSAS)

Agile Methodology (SAFE)

Oracle development certification

Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science Degree or B-Tech Degree

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

