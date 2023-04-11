A GoldenRule client in the Insurance space is looking for a Junior to Intermediate Oracle developer to join a fast-paced team where there is lots of exposure and room to grow a career in your programming and technical abilities.
Key Technical Competencies:
- Data warehousing experience (ETL Development and Data modelling Skills)
- Oracle PL/SQL
- APEX
Desirable:
- Microsoft SQL Server technologies (SSRS and SSAS)
- Agile Methodology (SAFE)
- Oracle development certification
Qualifications:
- BSc Computer Science Degree or B-Tech Degree
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML