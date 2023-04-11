Oracle Developer

Apr 11, 2023

A GoldenRule client in the Insurance space is looking for a Junior to Intermediate Oracle developer to join a fast-paced team where there is lots of exposure and room to grow a career in your programming and technical abilities.

Key Technical Competencies:

  • Data warehousing experience (ETL Development and Data modelling Skills)

  • Oracle PL/SQL

  • APEX

Desirable:

  • Microsoft SQL Server technologies (SSRS and SSAS)

  • Agile Methodology (SAFE)

  • Oracle development certification

Qualifications:

  • BSc Computer Science Degree or B-Tech Degree

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *