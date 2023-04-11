Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Build and manage the end-to-end project plan, and monitor/report progress. Effectively manage scope and dependencies. Identify risks and issues and proactively resolve/mitigate them. Ensure that the project is delivered to time, cost and quality
- Ensure that business outcomes are defined, approved, and delivered. Be responsible for benefits realisation, and ensure that benefits are delivered in the best way possible
- Support strong governance, aligned with the overall governance, and ensure that timely decisions are taken.
- Communicate regularly and effectively with project stakeholders
- This role is focused on supporting the Programme team to successfully implement and embed an innovative new agile delivery methodology within Three’s data and analytics function, in collaboration with the broader business
- Support the Programme manager in the overall successful delivery of the Programme
Minimum Requirements:
- Experience of management of data and analytics projects
- Experience of working on projects that have involved the introduction of new ways of working / processes / methodologies into a business
- Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools
- Highly numerate, with strong financial management
- Strong supplier & people management skills
- agile/SCRUM (Certified SCRUM master preferred)
- Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent work experience (Postgraduate Preferred)
- Five to six years of experience in Project Management activities
- Project Management Qualification (PMP preferred)
Desired Skills:
- project planning
- manage change
- implementation