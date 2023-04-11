Project Manager (Senior) (French Speaking) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

Contributing towards providing overall leadership to the entire project team.

Communicating with internal / external clients to determine specific requirements and expectations.

Managing client expectations as an indicator of quality and performing escalations.

Managing estimates, project plan, project schedule, resource allocation and expenses.

Following the project life cycle methodology defined under the process framework.

Maintaining positive and ongoing relationships with clients.

Ensuring that customer deadlines are met within project budgets.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or Telecommunications

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10 years’ experience in the IT / Telecommunications industry.

5 years’ project management experience managing large implementation / software development projects.

Experience handling projects with Tier 1 customers in the EMEA region.

Proficiency in English and French in a business environment.

Understanding of customer needs and general impact of changes in business environment and industry trends.

In-depth understanding of the following:

Wireline, wireless, data services, cable systems, pre/post-paid business models

Job ID:



J103969

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

French Speaking

IT / Telecommunications

Learn more/Apply for this position