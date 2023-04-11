PYTHON (DJANGO) DEVELOPER

A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Python (Django) Developer, primarily accountable for developing and maintaining web-based systems. The successful candidate will gather system requirements as well as design, develop, maintain and enhance web-based systems. They are responsible for compiling specification and system documentation and preparing reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of applications

Requirements:

-Proficiency in Python (required)

-Must have knowledge of Django web framework, with at least 1-year experience

-Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML and CSS(required)

-Familiarity with REST APIs (advantageous)

-Must have knowledge of SQL or MySQL database design and management

-Familiarity with Linux server configuration (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Teamwork

Innovation

Attention to detail

Numerical

Commucation

Django

Learn more/Apply for this position