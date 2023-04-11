Quality Assurance Tester at Namocorp – Gauteng Centurion

Job brief

We are looking for a QA Tester to assess software quality through manual and automated testing. You will be responsible for finding and reporting bugs and glitches

In this role, you should have a keen eye for detail and excellent communication skills. If you are also competent in executing test cases and are passionate about quality, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you will ensure that our products, applications, and systems work correctly.

Responsibilities

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

– Review and analyze system specifications

– Analyse test requirements and test scenarios

– Develop effective strategies and test plans- Design, coordinate and execute testing (manual or automated), in liaison with the team, to ensure comprehensive solution validation and verification against approved business requirements

– Plan, schedule and prioritize tests to meet development targets

– Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data

– Maintain and enhance the test case repository

– Provide test results and test status to relevant stakeholders

– Track and report on software defects

– Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and are escalated where necessary

– Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded

– Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes, and testing environments

Requirements and skills

Desired Skills:

Selenium

Javascript

SQL

Agile

ITQSB

TFS

Azure DevOps

Manual Testing

Automation Testing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Namocorp is a leading-edge South African-based Technology and Software company that develops bespoke software solutions. Namocorp was founded with a clear sense of Why – that purpose, cause, or belief that goes beyond the software we develop or the services we offer.

We do IT differently… by disrupting, innovating, and revolutionizing!

We believe in doing everything differently, from how we engage and add value to our customers, and our People, right down to the way we interact with the Environment.

Why Work for Us

We are a young close-knit team, offering an environment that promotes collaboration and innovation. We strive to offer the best working environment to keep our team happy.

Our Culture

We’re casual and we operate with an open-door policy, if you want to talk with anyone on our team, you just go and do it. We focus on things like interesting work and solving challenging problems without having to deal with corporate hang-ups. And we do it all in slops, jeans, and T-shirts.

While we have an existing tech stack to consider, you’ll also be free to suggest any new tool or solution that you want to try out and just run with it, if you can justify it to your teammates.

Our Engineering Processes

We follow Agile development methodologies, so our clients’ experience increased productivity and ensure we deliver significant business value early in the development process. We are Agile enough to follow other methodologies as well as customize a hybrid development methodology suited to our client’s needs

Perks

Flexible hours

Amazing coffee

Free snacks

Casual dress code

Dev-spec

LaptopCentralised location (near Gautrain station)

