React Developer (Snr) (1003033) at Parvana Recruitment

Parvana
Responsibilities:
- Developing new user-facing features.
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
- Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.
Skills / Experience:
- 6+ years’ experience.
- Experience working with JavaScript frameworks like VUE (essential), Angular and React (preferred).
- Experience working with Front-end technologies, including: CSS, HTML5, etc.
- Good experience integrating with secure restful API’s.
- Experience integrating with O365 Graph API (essential).
- Leading a small team managed by us in developing GUI widgets to replicate Office 365 functionality.
- CI/CD and Cloud computing experience.
- Experience in handling architecture, development processes and development.
- Experience in building next generation web applications.
- Experience in utilizing client-side technologies to develop responsive user experience.
- Experience in setting up frameworks from scratch.
Desired Skills:
- React
- Angular
- JavaScript