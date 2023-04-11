Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred
- A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred
- Experience within Automotive Industry beneficial.
- At least 5 years’ experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.
- Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion
- High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility
- Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
- Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.
- Proven experience in creating psychological safety in teams
- Must be able to use data to drive decision making in the teams and project
- Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
- High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
- Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
- Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
- Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives
- Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools
- Provide updated reports on Agile process for the wider organization
- Report on team progress, Delivery as well as identified Impediment and risks.
- Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
- Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog
- Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team
- Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
- Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices
- Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company
- Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future
Physical demands: Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building
Travel: To customer site
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML