Senior Digital Business Analyst

Knowledge and experience:

Proven Digital project experience.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, demonstrable experience in Technical Writing.

???????Ability to work under pressure.

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures. Previous experience in mining environments will be beneficial.

Ability to perform Business Analysis defined in BABOK v3.

Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops.

Experience in Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, e.g. ARIS.

Experience in requirements management tools.

Business Analysis in an Agile development environment with appropriate tools (MS DevOps).

Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification preferred.

Diploma in Business Process Analysis from an industry recognised training institution.

Industry recognised Business Analysis certification such as IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA.

5+ years’ demonstrated experience as a Senior Business Analyst.

Experience in a Mining IT environment will be highly beneficial.

Proven Digital project experience.

Demonstrable experience in Technical Writing.

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts beneficial.

Business Analysis experience in accordance to BABOK v3.

???????Experience in Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, e.g. ARIS

Experience in requirements management tools.

Business Analysis in an Agile development environment with appropriate tools (MS DevOps).

Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.

???????

Must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a logical and concise manner.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Digital

information Technology

Learn more/Apply for this position