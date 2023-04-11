Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Apr 11, 2023

A well-established business is seeking Senior Solution Architect for a 12 month contract position
The Solution Architect (SA) is responsible for the design of end-to-end solutions within their allocated MCG enterprise
portfolio.
QUALIFICATION:

  • BSc Computer Science or BCom Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology degree from a recognized University
  • Relevant industry Architecture and supporting technology certifications (experience-based)
  • Architecture practice, tooling and modelling-related certifications OR demonstrable experience e.g., SOA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML, eTOM, Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer & other
  • Supporting technology or business domain certifications

EXPERIENCE:

  • 8+ years’ experience as an Architecture practitioner
  • 5+ years’ experience in Solution Architecture and solution design
  • 5+ years’ experience in implementing large, mid-size and small solutions/projects
  • Detailed experience and successful track record in establishing Architecture capabilities, defining and driving their adoption
  • Knowledgeable in the design and construction of common solution architectures that enable well-integrated transactional, collaborative and analytical systems – internal, partner and 3rd party integration.
  • Experience in driving complex and modern digital solutions and digital transformation initiatives
  • Experience in customer-centric solution design
  • Experience with a variety of both platform-related technologies (i.e. vendor suite), as well as tailored/bespoke solution implementations e.g., eCommerce, Adobe Experience Manager, Salesforce, USSD, online & web platforms, mobile applications, devices, chatbot or other)
  • Understanding of common Architecture frameworks and standards
  • Understanding & experience using data & analytical concepts to support modern solution architectures
  • Experience creating/identifying Solution policies, standards and implementation related NFR’s to support standardized design and solution implementation performance

Desired Skills:

  • Architecture practice
  • TOGAF
  • Bredemeyer
  • Zachmann

