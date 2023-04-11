Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established business is seeking Senior Solution Architect for a 12 month contract position
The Solution Architect (SA) is responsible for the design of end-to-end solutions within their allocated MCG enterprise
portfolio.
QUALIFICATION:
- BSc Computer Science or BCom Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology degree from a recognized University
- Relevant industry Architecture and supporting technology certifications (experience-based)
- Architecture practice, tooling and modelling-related certifications OR demonstrable experience e.g., SOA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML, eTOM, Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer & other
- Supporting technology or business domain certifications
EXPERIENCE:
- 8+ years’ experience as an Architecture practitioner
- 5+ years’ experience in Solution Architecture and solution design
- 5+ years’ experience in implementing large, mid-size and small solutions/projects
- Detailed experience and successful track record in establishing Architecture capabilities, defining and driving their adoption
- Knowledgeable in the design and construction of common solution architectures that enable well-integrated transactional, collaborative and analytical systems – internal, partner and 3rd party integration.
- Experience in driving complex and modern digital solutions and digital transformation initiatives
- Experience in customer-centric solution design
- Experience with a variety of both platform-related technologies (i.e. vendor suite), as well as tailored/bespoke solution implementations e.g., eCommerce, Adobe Experience Manager, Salesforce, USSD, online & web platforms, mobile applications, devices, chatbot or other)
- Understanding of common Architecture frameworks and standards
- Understanding & experience using data & analytical concepts to support modern solution architectures
- Experience creating/identifying Solution policies, standards and implementation related NFR’s to support standardized design and solution implementation performance
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- Architecture practice
- TOGAF
- Bredemeyer
- Zachmann