Senior Systems Engineer – Mpumalanga Secunda

We are recruiting a Senior Systems Engineer on a permanent opportunity in Secunda.

The senior systems engineer role is required for provide daily support on IIT and MES services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients.

It is the senior systems engineer’s role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following the correct processes and procedures.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

MCSE

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL Certification

Advance IT qualifications relevant to IIT/MES

IT Diploma

Experience Required:

10+ Years of Experience in IIT/MES Environment

15 + Years IT Experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Build, maintain and improve client relationships

Demonstrate and apply problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Researching and apply new/enhanced technologies + continues service improvement

Standby Duties

Promote teamwork a good team relationship

Communicate effectively

Follow, create and review technical processes and procedures

Complying to corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures

Facilitate and coordinate changes in the environment

Manage security and access management in the environment

Perform capacity management to make sure no service failures occur because of capacity issues

Use and configure monitoring tools to increase availability of services supported in the environment

Make sure the CMDB has a 99% accuracy

Assist with projects

Conform to all SLA for Incident and requests

Manage vendors and enforce client policies, procedures and processes

Facilitate cross training and knowledge transfer among team members

Create and review technical recovery plans and disaster recovery reports

Responsible for release management and planning thereof in the environment

Analyse the environment to identify gaps and risks

– Assist with service meeting and ad-hoc reporting to client

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position