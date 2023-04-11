Senior Systems Engineer – Mpumalanga Secunda

We are recruiting a Senior Systems Engineer on a permanent opportunity in Secunda.
The senior systems engineer role is required for provide daily support on IIT and MES services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients.
It is the senior systems engineer’s role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following the correct processes and procedures.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
- MCSE
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL Certification
- Advance IT qualifications relevant to IIT/MES
- IT Diploma
Experience Required:
- 10+ Years of Experience in IIT/MES Environment
- 15 + Years IT Experience
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Build, maintain and improve client relationships
- Demonstrate and apply problem solving and troubleshooting skills
- Researching and apply new/enhanced technologies + continues service improvement
- Standby Duties
- Promote teamwork a good team relationship
- Communicate effectively
- Follow, create and review technical processes and procedures
- Complying to corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures
- Facilitate and coordinate changes in the environment
- Manage security and access management in the environment
- Perform capacity management to make sure no service failures occur because of capacity issues
- Use and configure monitoring tools to increase availability of services supported in the environment
- Make sure the CMDB has a 99% accuracy
- Assist with projects
- Conform to all SLA for Incident and requests
- Manage vendors and enforce client policies, procedures and processes
- Facilitate cross training and knowledge transfer among team members
- Create and review technical recovery plans and disaster recovery reports
- Responsible for release management and planning thereof in the environment
- Analyse the environment to identify gaps and risks
– Assist with service meeting and ad-hoc reporting to client
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML