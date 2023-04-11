Server L2 Engineer

Our client is looking for a competent Server L2 Engineer. The successful candidate will answer queries on basic technical issues and offer advice to solve them. The candidate must have good technical knowledge and be able to communicate effectively to understand the problem and explain its solution. Must be customer-oriented and patient to deal with difficult customers. The goal is to create value for clients that will help preserve the company’s reputation and business

5 years of working experience in the industry

Relevant Qualification/Degree

Design, implementation, Migration and maintenance of Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, Group Policy, Clustering, Terminal Services, LDAP and windows scripting/automation

Infrastructure projects data centre moves, offshoring applications

Drive improvement and compliance across Windows server technologies

Provides Level 2,3 infrastructure support

Executes all or most project tasks for systems and applications with minimal integration points for existing technologies/processes

Executes systems management to ensure optimal current and future efficiency and functionality

Assess project requirements and provides design input

Executes upgrades, migrations, optimizations, new implementations and identifies and resolves efficiency issues

Writes scripts, templates, interfaces and utility applications to continuously improve functionality

Executes design and deploy activities for operating environments

Implementation and Troubleshooting WSUS

Implementation and troubleshooting of DNS

Knowledge of SQL servers

Implementation of Storage server /Raid Configuration

Knowledge of Linux OS and commands

Antivirus servers’ management experiences

Office 365 Console management experiences

Reports management exposure.

Good communication and positive attitude

Asset Management experiences

ITIL Process awareness.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

