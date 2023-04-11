Our client is looking for a competent Server L2 Engineer. The successful candidate will answer queries on basic technical issues and offer advice to solve them. The candidate must have good technical knowledge and be able to communicate effectively to understand the problem and explain its solution. Must be customer-oriented and patient to deal with difficult customers. The goal is to create value for clients that will help preserve the company’s reputation and business
- 5 years of working experience in the industry
- Relevant Qualification/Degree
- Design, implementation, Migration and maintenance of Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, Group Policy, Clustering, Terminal Services, LDAP and windows scripting/automation
- Infrastructure projects data centre moves, offshoring applications
- Drive improvement and compliance across Windows server technologies
- Provides Level 2,3 infrastructure support
- Executes all or most project tasks for systems and applications with minimal integration points for existing technologies/processes
- Executes systems management to ensure optimal current and future efficiency and functionality
- Assess project requirements and provides design input
- Executes upgrades, migrations, optimizations, new implementations and identifies and resolves efficiency issues
- Writes scripts, templates, interfaces and utility applications to continuously improve functionality
- Executes design and deploy activities for operating environments
- Implementation and Troubleshooting WSUS
- Implementation and troubleshooting of DNS
- Knowledge of SQL servers
- Implementation of Storage server /Raid Configuration
- Knowledge of Linux OS and commands
- Antivirus servers’ management experiences
- Office 365 Console management experiences
- Reports management exposure.
- Good communication and positive attitude
- Asset Management experiences
- ITIL Process awareness.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management