Software Developers (Java)(CH903) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Apr 11, 2023

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for Mid to Senior level Java Developer.

Responsibilities include:

The role of Developer at Pay@ is divided into the following areas of responsibility:

  • Technical integration of new clients into Pay@ systems.
    • Design
    • Coding
    • Code reviews
    • Write Unit tests
  • Development testing
    • Perform internal system testing
    • Perform dev testing with external entities
    • Build simulators
    • Perform load testing
  • Fixes & maintenance on current system
    • Identify and solve existing problems
  • Enhancements of current functionality
    • System optimization
    • Improve robustness of system
  • New functionality design & development
    • Design
    • Coding
    • Code reviews
    • Unit testing
  • Query resolution
    • 3rd line support
    • Information gathering, interpretation and communication of resolution.
  • System Security & Audits
    • Regularly evaluate system security
    • Recommend or implement enhancements
  • Improve development techniques and processes
    • Investigate and propose new development processes and tools
    • Maintain automated build and test process
    • Define and maintain automated deployment process
  • Team Mentoring and leadership

Required technical skills:

  • Tertiary or equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering
  • +5 years relevant development experience.
  • Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions, Spring Boot
  • SQL (MS SQL Server / Postgres)
  • Development workflow: Eclipse/NetBeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.
  • Working in a continuous integration and testing environment
  • OpenAPI Protocols

Advantageous technical skills:

  • Exposure to financial transaction processing systems
  • Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems
  • Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)
  • Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban
  • Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • APIs
  • Java
  • Maven
  • REST API
  • SOAP
  • Spring
  • SQL

