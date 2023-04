Software Engineer (Graduate)

Our client based in JHB south requires the assistance of a software engineer (Graduate)

Must have at least first year mathematics with marks above 75% (With consistent marks in mathematics in subsequent years)

Must also have at least some programming experience. (Zero programming experience would be unacceptable)

We are looking for University Graduates with no/limited prior experience in IT.

Desired Skills:

software engineer

graduate

iT

