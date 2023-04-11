Solution Architect II – Data Warehousing

Become part of an innovative, forward-thinking and strategic IT architecture team. As a recognized authority in data warehouse solutions, covering staging area, data warehouse, data marts, and operational data stores, etc., the data warehouse solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for data warehousing solutions and creates high quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation

Job Objectives

Influencing and inspiring strategic stakeholders to champion technology investments in the Supply Chain Domain

Functioning as a Supply Chain (SC) Expert and SC technology strategist to demonstrate, share and realize technological innovation in the Supply Chain Domain.

Using both technology- and business-outcome to facilitate informed conversations with executives to influence priorities and promote investments in Supply Chain technology.

Leading and motivating the drive for SC Technology modernization and innovation to ensure we can support and grow in the SC domain.

Formulating cloud transition strategies considering possible deployment options and implementation challenges.

Formulating strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps

Qualifications

Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software degree or equivalent science degree – essential

Experience, Knowledge, & Skills

Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs (5 years)

Shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios (10 years)

Architecting large complex systems within the Supply Chain Domain (5 years)

Participating in RFx technology acquisition processes (5 years)

Contributing Architecture expertise to Supply Chain Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production (12 years)

Successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment (10 years)

Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies (10 years)

Managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (12 years)

Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes (5+ years)

IT industry (15 years)

Formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps (5 years)

Creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions (10 years)

Strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc. (10 Years)

Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP) [5 years]

Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics (5 years)

Demonstrated ability to influence and consult to Chief Supply Chain Officer level while providing thought leadership to sponsors/stakeholders in solving problems

Ability to influence and persuade others, as well as handle difficult negotiations requiring a well-developed sense of strategy

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) with strong presentation and facilitation skills

Strong interpersonal skills, customer-centric attitude, ability to deal with cultural diversity

Leadership capacity to provide advice and guidance in a timely fashion to operationalize strategic plans, manage complex bids, and coach staff simultaneously

Leadership capabilities to facilitate teamwork to achieve business goals while promoting a culture of common purpose

Ability to work as a self-starter, take initiative, and execute tasks with minimal supervision

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

TOGAF

data warehouse

