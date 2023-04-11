Strong growth forecast for transport management systems

Berg Insight estimates that The value of the European transport management system (TMS) market reached around € 1,1-billion in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11,4%, and is forecast to reach € 1,8-billion in 2027.

This is according to new research from Berg Insight which adds that at the same time, the North American TMS market is forecast to grow from € 1,4-billion in 2022 to reach almost € 2,3-billion in 2027 – a CAGR of 10,6%.

A transport management system (TMS) is a logistics platform that helps plan, execute and optimise the physical movement of goods. Dedicated transport management systems first emerged in the 1980s, mainly adopted by larger companies. The TMS market has since then evolved considerably and cloud-based solutions today offer scalable alternatives for businesses of any size across industry sectors.

“Solution vendors range from small specialised TMS developers active in local markets, to the major enterprise software providers with worldwide presence,” says Rickard Andersson, principal analyst at Berg Insight.

He adds that some of the most notable players on the North American TMS market are Trimble Transportation and McLeod Software. “Trimble is a major industrial technology company which offers a suite of TMS solutions following multiple acquisitions, while McLeod has focused specifically on serving the trucking industry for over 35 years,” Andersson says.

Providers of broader supply chain and logistics offerings such as Blue Yonder, Manhattan, E2open (including BluJay Solutions), Descartes and Kinaxis (including MPO) are also competing in the TMS space. TMC (a division of C.H. Robinson), Mastery, MercuryGate and 3Gtms are additional examples of players with a primary TMS focus, while the major US-based cloud infrastructure and software provider Oracle is active in this space with its Oracle Transportation Management offering available worldwide.

“The Germany-based enterprise application software giant SAP similarly offers SAP Transportation Management worldwide,” says Andersson.

The European TMS market is served by both local and multinational players such as Transporeon (now owned by Trimble), LIS, Soloplan and Ecovium based in Germany; the French groups Generix, SINARI and AKANEA; Mandata and 3T in the UK; Alpega, headquartered in Austria; Navitrans and Art Systems based in Benelux; Opter and nShift in the Nordics; Inelo, headquartered in Poland; and the Italian company TESISQUARE, as well as AndSoft in Andorra. The latter is active throughout Europe and beyond.

“One of the most notable events in the last year is Trimble’s acquisition of Transporeon, combining two companies with leading positions in North America and Europe respectively, thus giving the combined business a virtually global footprint,” says Andersson.