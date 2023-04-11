Systems Engineer (CH898) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Apr 11, 2023

Our client, in the banking industry is looking to employ a Systems Engineer with AWS (Cloud) Experience. The Systems Engineer is responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the bank’s Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • 2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment (AWS)
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • Minimum
      • SQL 20 and higher
      • .Net (C#)
      • Python
      • Angular
      • JavaScript
      • Node JS

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Cloud environment
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal: Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Cloud services and more specifically the AWS /Azure environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

General:

  • Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record; Contactable via own mobile phone
Desired Skills:

  • APIs
  • AWS
  • C#
  • Software Development
  • SQL
  • Systems Engineering

