Tabular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Summary:
- Experience in Master Data Services, PowerShell, and Power BI Report Server. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, building, deploying, and maintaining our SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Tabular data models. The candidate will work closely with our business intelligence and data analytics teams to ensure that our data models are efficient, accurate, and meet business requirements.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design, develop and maintain SSAS Tabular data models for reporting and analytics purposes.
- Work with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into data model designs.
- Ensure that data models are optimized for performance and can handle large volumes of data.
- Develop and maintain ETL processes to extract SSAS Tab metadata, use parameters and variables in SSIS and automate the processing of SSAS cubes.
- Develop and maintain data quality processes to ensure that data is accurate, complete, and consistent. (SQL source to SSAS cube)
- Troubleshoot issues with the SSAS Tabular data model and optimize queries to improve performance.
- Deploy and maintain SSAS Tabular servers and manage server configuration.
- Collaborate with the BI and data analytics teams to understand their needs and provide solutions that meet those needs.
- Develop and maintain Master Data Services solutions to manage and maintain data integrity. This includes SSIS integrations via the SQL server Master data leaf tables and built in procedures.
- Write PowerShell scripts to automate tasks and improve system efficiency.
- Develop and maintain Power BI reports and dashboards for end-users.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- 3+ years of experience in developing SSAS Tabular data models.
- Strong understanding of SQL Server and its components, including SSIS and SSRS.
- Knowledge of database design and modeling principles.
- Experience with data modeling tools such as Power BI or Excel.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Microsoft SQL Server Certification is a plus.
- Experience with Master Data Services.
- Proficiency in PowerShell scripting.
- Experience with Power BI Report Server
Desired Skills:
- SSAS
- PowerShell
- Power BI
- SASS Tabular
- Sql Server
- SQL Server Analystics Server
- SSIS
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree