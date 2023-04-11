A leading Human Resources company is currently looking for a Technical Architect to troubleshoot highly complex problems to establish application architectural standards or frameworks to assess IT risks and design application solutions. To provide technical insights and direction on ensuring the culmination of all platform initiatives are steering towards a common architectural standard and purpose
Experience/Skills required:
- Bsc / Diploma Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
- Minimum 10 years of experience in building and running large scale systems professionally
- Minimum 3 years of experience in an architect role, leading design of complex systems
- Minimum 5 years of experience with technology development and delivery
- Strong understanding of programming fundamentals, design patterns, building for scalability, performance, high-availability, clustering and security
- 10 years + experience in Java /JEE
- 5 years + Spring boot framework
- Experience in interfacing with multi-faceted teams, internally and externally
- Proficient in API design using REST, SOAP
- Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of architecture design tools
Functional Skills Required:
- Docker
- Kubernetes (from a dev point of view, like Helm, deployment config, etc.)
- Kong
- The elastic stack
- Azure Cloud
- Design thinking
- Angular 6 through to 11 advantageous
- Java 8 to 11
- JDBC
- J2EE
- Junit
- REST
- Microservice Architecture
- MySQL version (2017/2019)
- TomEE
- Maven
- Git
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- SonarQube
- Nexus
- CI/CD
- Windows environment
- IntelliJ/ Eclipse
- Jira
- Confluence
You are responsible for
- Produce application designs based on conceptual architectures
- Review of technical designs
- To enable and support technical leads in solving complex problems
- Investigation and consultation on technical and technology related issues
- Investigation, recommendation and documentation of technology components to be added to, changed, or removed from our technology estate
- Creation, documentation and socialization of design patterns and standards
- Manage costs on platform through technology
- Ensure application architecture alignment within the technology solutions product area of responsibility.
- Ensure architecture continuity in all major application solution decisions.
- Provide expertise to identify and translate system requirements into infrastructure design.
- Maintain and create an architectural map of the system architecture.
- Actively monitoring and assessing the security within the landscape to ensure all threats are remedied.
- Create and establish a proof of concept on emerging technologies.
- Upskill of the technical leads on the emerging technology stack
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML