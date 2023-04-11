Technical Architect

A leading Human Resources company is currently looking for a Technical Architect to troubleshoot highly complex problems to establish application architectural standards or frameworks to assess IT risks and design application solutions. To provide technical insights and direction on ensuring the culmination of all platform initiatives are steering towards a common architectural standard and purpose

Experience/Skills required:

Bsc / Diploma Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

Minimum 10 years of experience in building and running large scale systems professionally

Minimum 3 years of experience in an architect role, leading design of complex systems

Minimum 5 years of experience with technology development and delivery

Strong understanding of programming fundamentals, design patterns, building for scalability, performance, high-availability, clustering and security

10 years + experience in Java /JEE

5 years + Spring boot framework

Experience in interfacing with multi-faceted teams, internally and externally

Proficient in API design using REST, SOAP

Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of architecture design tools

Functional Skills Required:

Docker

Kubernetes (from a dev point of view, like Helm, deployment config, etc.)

Kong

The elastic stack

Azure Cloud

Design thinking

Angular 6 through to 11 advantageous

Java 8 to 11

JDBC

J2EE

Junit

REST

Microservice Architecture

MySQL version (2017/2019)

TomEE

Maven

Git

Bitbucket

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

CI/CD

Windows environment

IntelliJ/ Eclipse

Jira

Confluence

You are responsible for

Produce application designs based on conceptual architectures

Review of technical designs

To enable and support technical leads in solving complex problems

Investigation and consultation on technical and technology related issues

Investigation, recommendation and documentation of technology components to be added to, changed, or removed from our technology estate

Creation, documentation and socialization of design patterns and standards

Manage costs on platform through technology

Ensure application architecture alignment within the technology solutions product area of responsibility.

Ensure architecture continuity in all major application solution decisions.

Provide expertise to identify and translate system requirements into infrastructure design.

Maintain and create an architectural map of the system architecture.

Actively monitoring and assessing the security within the landscape to ensure all threats are remedied.

Create and establish a proof of concept on emerging technologies.

Upskill of the technical leads on the emerging technology stack

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

