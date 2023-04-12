ABAP Developer

Apr 12, 2023

An amazing opportunity is available for a SAP ABAP Consultant that has experience working in the MM environment. The successful individual must be familiar with application architecture and integration architecture.
Location:

  • Gauteng, with Hybrid working model

Core skills set required:

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
  • SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
  • SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
  • SAP Business Workflow
  • SAP MM-Purchasing
  • Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing

Key Duties to be carried out:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP
  • MM
  • SAP UI5
  • SAP WEB IDE

Learn more/Apply for this position

