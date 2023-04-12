ABAP Developer

An amazing opportunity is available for a SAP ABAP Consultant that has experience working in the MM environment. The successful individual must be familiar with application architecture and integration architecture.

Location:

Gauteng, with Hybrid working model

Core skills set required:

SAP Module Configuration

SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard

SAP Solution Manager ChaRM

SAP Business Workflow

SAP MM-Purchasing

Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing

Key Duties to be carried out:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Desired Skills:

ABAP

MM

SAP UI5

SAP WEB IDE

