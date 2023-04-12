ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

An amazing opportunity is available for a SAP ABAP Consultant that has experience working in the MM environment. The successful individual must be familiar with application architecture and integration architecture.
Location:
- Gauteng, with Hybrid working model
Core skills set required:
- SAP Module Configuration
- SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
- SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
- SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
- SAP Business Workflow
- SAP MM-Purchasing
- Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing
Key Duties to be carried out:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- MM
- SAP UI5
- SAP WEB IDE