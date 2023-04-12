Analyst Programmer at Batho Pele Top Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Support & Maintenance
- Development
- Unit testing
- Deployments
- Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts
- Align to coding and design standards.
- Submit code for Code Quality reviews
- Quality Assurance support
- Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager
- Timesheet capture
- Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning
- Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems
Desired Skills:
- 1. Development experience
- Banking
- Exposure to agile delivery Scrum
- Kanban and or SAFe
- Swaggers / service development
- SSL’s
- JWT / Java Web Tokens
- Devops toolsets for software releases
- HTML & CSS
- Angular
- SOAP and Rest
- SOA / API
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree