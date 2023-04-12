Analyst Programmer at Batho Pele Top Services

Apr 12, 2023

  • Support & Maintenance
  • Development
  • Unit testing
  • Deployments
  • Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts
  • Align to coding and design standards.
  • Submit code for Code Quality reviews
  • Quality Assurance support
  • Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager
  • Timesheet capture
  • Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning
  • Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems

Desired Skills:

  • 1. Development experience
  • Banking
  • Exposure to agile delivery Scrum
  • Kanban and or SAFe
  • Swaggers / service development
  • SSL’s
  • JWT / Java Web Tokens
  • Devops toolsets for software releases
  • HTML & CSS
  • Angular
  • SOAP and Rest
  • SOA / API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *