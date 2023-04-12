Cloud Data Engineer

Purpose of the Position

The Salesforce Marketing Cloud Administrator/Architect will be responsible for managing the implementation, configuration, and maintenance of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform, as well as providing architectural guidance and support. The successful candidate will have extensive knowledge of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform and be able to apply that knowledge to create effective marketing campaigns, manage data and integrations, and troubleshoot issues, as well as design and implement complex solutions to meet business requirements.

Responsibilities

? Manage the implementation and configuration of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform.

? Design and implement effective email marketing campaigns using Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

? Create and manage data extensions and data filters in Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

? Develop and maintain automated marketing journeys and programs.

? Set up and manage integrations with other marketing technologies and data sources.

? Develop and maintain reports and dashboards to measure campaign effectiveness and optimize performance.

? Provide architectural guidance and support to ensure the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform aligns with the organization’s overall technical architecture and business goals.

? Design and implement complex solutions to meet business requirements, including integrations with other systems and custom development

? Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform.

Qualifications

? Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Computer Science, or related field

? 5+ years of experience in Salesforce Marketing Cloud administration and architecture

? Salesforce Marketing Cloud certification is required, including Marketing Cloud Consultant and Marketing Cloud Architect certifications

Experience

? Extensive knowledge of Salesforce Marketing Cloud features and functionality, including email marketing, automation, and data management

? Experience with SQL, HTML, and CSS

? Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

? Excellent communication and collaboration skills

? Experience with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud integrations is a plus

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

