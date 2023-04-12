Data Architect

Apr 12, 2023

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Architect who will understand business requirements to enhance the systems and provide the necessary data in the best way according to the business needs.
Requirements:

  • BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in Data Architecture
  • 5+ years data warehousing experience.
  • Data Integration concepts and patterns.
  • Experience in a Financial Services environment an advantage.
  • Data visualization and reporting tools (e.g., Qlik, Power BI, etc.).
  • Data architecture design and delivery.
  • Database technologies and database development.
  • Knowledge of Cloud Data Architecture for Data Warehousing.
  • Leadership: Able to guide a team to achieving the project goal. Able to provide feedback to the customer and to the development team.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Architecture
  • data warehousing
  • reporting tool

