Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Architect who will understand business requirements to enhance the systems and provide the necessary data in the best way according to the business needs.
Requirements:
- BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in Data Architecture
- 5+ years data warehousing experience.
- Data Integration concepts and patterns.
- Experience in a Financial Services environment an advantage.
- Data visualization and reporting tools (e.g., Qlik, Power BI, etc.).
- Data architecture design and delivery.
- Database technologies and database development.
- Knowledge of Cloud Data Architecture for Data Warehousing.
- Leadership: Able to guide a team to achieving the project goal. Able to provide feedback to the customer and to the development team.
Desired Skills:
- Data Architecture
- data warehousing
- reporting tool