Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Architect who will understand business requirements to enhance the systems and provide the necessary data in the best way according to the business needs.

Requirements:

BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

3 – 5 years’ experience in Data Architecture

5+ years data warehousing experience.

Data Integration concepts and patterns.

Experience in a Financial Services environment an advantage.

Data visualization and reporting tools (e.g., Qlik, Power BI, etc.).

Data architecture design and delivery.

Database technologies and database development.

Knowledge of Cloud Data Architecture for Data Warehousing.

Leadership: Able to guide a team to achieving the project goal. Able to provide feedback to the customer and to the development team.

Desired Skills:

Data Architecture

data warehousing

reporting tool

