Data Centre Engineer – Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 12, 2023

We are recruiting a DC Engineer with willingness to work shifts, as per shift roster (24 x 7 operation)

The key function of this role:

  • Responsible for maintaining the infrastructure integrity during planned/unplanned maintenance

Qualification Required:

  • Matric / Grade 12 qualification

Preferred Qualification:

  • CompTIA N+

  • CompTIA A+

Experience Required:

  • 2 years’ experience within an Capitec IT environment

  • Proven experience in the Data Centre environment

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Daily plant checks

  • Responsible for installs, moves and changes according to an approved set of standards

  • Update processes, procedures, and knowledge base documentation

Servicing client’s needs

  • System Support – Monitor certain application systems and networks to ensure they function efficiently

  • Deliver a high standard of work
    Implement our knowledge to the problem

  • Work together as a team to overcome the issue

Operational responsibilities

  • Implement and install production and non-production hardware and services within the data center space

  • Network Installations

  • Break Fix installations

  • Using an asset management tool (Nlyte) to maintain and plan data center space

  • Supervising and coordinating a team of external 3rd party contractors

  • Respond to planned maintenance activities for plant and equipment

  • Ensure that all subcontractors response and rectification times are met,
    and repairs are undertaken diligently, with due care and without undue delay

  • Ensure a safe working environment

  • Constant communication to Management

  • Report and initiate actions to fix problems

  • Liaise with other support teams to ensure uptime maximization and delivery of high-quality services

  • Report items which require further works to Manager

Mechanical Electrical infrastructure

  • Ensure environmental system is up to date and functioning correctly

  • Responsible for daily checks of the environmental system and plant so that they work at optimum efficiency

  • Oversee mechanical and infrastructure maintenance and upgrades

Planned preventative maintenance

  • Assist with scheduled and preventative system maintenance to ensure computer systems/network are in good working order

  • Apply a high standard of work

  • Provide feedback to Manager on how work is progressing

  • Discuss and implement new methods on how to improve works

  • Work together as a team

  • Record and log our actions

Documentation

  • Update processes, procedures, and knowledge base documentation

  • Implement policies to ensure work operations are carried out in an efficient and timely manner

  • Has a ‘I can’ attitude

  • Alert

  • Practical minded

  • Flexible

  • Client mindset

  • Attention to detail

  • Quick thinker

  • Outside the box thinker

  • Works well with others and individually

  • High morals

  • Presentable

  • Own transport and valid driver’s license would be a pre-requisite

  • Will be required to work in Bellville (Sanlam)

  • Must have a working cell phone with social application eg: WhatsApp

  • At all times have cell phone data available

Desired Skills:

  • Equipment Maintenance
  • Repairing
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Troubleshooting
  • Equipment Selection
  • Time Management
  • Operation and Control

