Data Warehousing Solution Architect at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Brackenfell

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Retail Giant with a footprint on the African continent seeks your technical expertise as a Data Warehousing Solution Architect to strategically advise & shape requirements for data warehousing solutions while creating high quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and lead the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. As a recognized authority in data warehouse solutions, you will cover staging area, data warehouse, data marts, and operational data stores, etc. You will require a Degree or equivalent in Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software with Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP). You will need 15 years IT industry experience with 12 years having contributed Architecture expertise to Supply Chain Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production. You should also have proficiency with TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard; RFx technology acquisition processes & SaaS, PaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics.

DUTIES:

Influence and inspire strategic stakeholders to champion technology investments in the Supply Chain Domain –

Function as a Supply Chain (SC) Expert and SC technology strategist to demonstrate, share and realize technological innovation in the Supply Chain Domain.

Use both technology- and business-outcome to facilitate informed conversations with executives to influence priorities and promote investments in Supply Chain technology.

Lead and motivate the drive for SC Technology modernization and innovation to ensure support and growth in the SC domain.

Recommend and advise business leaders on the business opportunities and advantages presented by investments in key SC technologies.

Provide consultative advice and actionable recommendations to business executives who makes SC technology investment decisions.

Identify strategic technology imperatives in support of responsible domains –

Perform trendspotting on major disruptive technologies and identify technology imperatives (technology modernization, technology standardization, cybersecurity, cloud, automation, IOT, process mining, DevSecOps, site reliability engineering, etc.) to make recommendations on technology initiatives (POCs, experimentation, technology incubation projects, etc.) that will give the Group a competitive technology advantage.

Identify technology platforms and architectures required to enable digital business products and services.

Identify key technology portfolios that support critical business processes and linking technologies to business outcomes.

Formulate cloud transition strategies considering possible deployment options and implementation challenges.

Formulate strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps –

Contribute to the IT strategy content and develop an enterprise SC Architecture vision and strategy with an implementation roadmap (including Objectives and Key Results) and reference architecture definition that links the achievement of the SC Architecture strategy to the business outcomes they support.

Create a ready set of SC reference architectures for easy reusability.

Present proposed SC technology investment roadmaps, in collaboration with the relevant Domain Architects, that reflect the status of the existing and required Technology Investment and its ability to contribute to future-state business capabilities around the SC Function.

Conduct assessments and reviews of Enterprise, Domain and Solution architectures as part of the Architecture Review Board, balancing immediate and strategic needs.

Champion the Enterprise Architecture Supply Chain Capability –

Position the Enterprise Architecture practice at the intersection of Business and IT and promote the business value of Enterprise Architecture as an enabler of strategy formulation.

Lead the creation and maturing of the Enterprise Architecture capability that is a trusted and respected advisory service selected by executives to consult on the development and execution of business and technology strategy.

Establish adaptive Enterprise Architecture governance mechanisms that strike a balance between risk and agility.

Provide active guidance and mentorship to other Architects and improve the Enterprise Architecture practice continuously with the wider Architecture team.

Contribute to the development of the Enterprise Architecture Framework and Enterprise Architecture Capability, by detailing and sharing knowledge and standard methodologies with peer Architects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software Degree or equivalent Science Degree – Essential.

Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP).

Experience/Skills –

15 Years –

IT industry experience.

12 Years –

Contributing Architecture expertise to Supply Chain Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production.

Managing and mentoring Technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas.

10 Years –

Shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios.

Successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment.

Collaborating with Program Managers, Project Managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies.

Creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions.

Strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc.

5 Years –

Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs.

Architecting large complex systems within the Supply Chain Domain.

Participating in RFx technology acquisition processes.

Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

Formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps.

Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics.

ATTRIBUTES:

Demonstrated ability to influence and consult to Chief Supply Chain Officer level while providing thought leadership to sponsors/stakeholders in solving problems.

Ability to influence and persuade others, as well as handle difficult negotiations requiring a well-developed sense of strategy.

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) with strong presentation and facilitation skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, customer-centric attitude, ability to deal with cultural diversity.

Leadership capacity to provide advice and guidance in a timely fashion to operationalize strategic plans, manage complex bids, and coach staff simultaneously.

Leadership capabilities to facilitate teamwork to achieve business goals while promoting a culture of common purpose.

Ability to work as a self-starter, take initiative, and execute tasks with minimal supervision.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Data

Warehousing

Solution

Learn more/Apply for this position