Full Stack Java Developer (2167,2168,2181,2182)KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirement’s organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement’s analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
Minimum Requirements:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Angular 6/7/8
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- AWS Cloud
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience
- Agile working experience
- Webpack
- SonarQube
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- 5 years Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
